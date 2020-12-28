University Orthopedics Expanding World-Class Orthopedic Care Into Massachusetts
The new state-of-the-art Mansfield location will be UOI's first in the stateEAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already one of the largest and most comprehensive orthopedic practices in the region, University Orthopedics will offer its world-class care in Massachusetts when it opens a new, state-of-the-art orthopedic office in Mansfield on February 1, 2021.
“University Orthopedics is pleased we’re able to bring the same high-quality orthopedic care for which we’re known to the residents of Massachusetts,” said Edward Akelman, M.D., President of University Orthopedics. “Patients will no longer have to drive into Boston or Rhode Island to receive world-class care. It will be available just a short distance from their homes.”
The new UOI facility - which is already accepting appointments online at universityorthopedics.com and by phone at 401-457-1500 - is located at 10 Reservoir Street and will offer a wide variety of services and treatments including:
-Physical Therapy
-Hand Therapy
-Sports Medicine
-Pediatric Orthopedic
-Back and Neck
-Hip and Knee
-Shoulder and Elbow
-Foot and Ankle
-Spine
-Interventional Pain Management
Doctors who will have office hours in Mansfield include:
-Michel Arcand, MD
-Michael Belanger, MD
-Brad Blankenhorn, MD
-Andrew Chen, MD
-Aristides Cruz, MD, MBA
-Joseph Gil, MD
-Christopher Got, MD
-Andrew Green, MD
-Julia Katarincic, MD
-Eren Kuris, MD
-E. Scott Paxton, MD
-Alexander Robertson, MD
-Shiqiang “Chris” Tian, MD
The new Mansfield facility will also be home to another OrthoDirect location, providing next- and same-day access to acute orthopedic care for the treatment of new, non-emergent musculoskeletal injuries including sprains, strains, and possible fractures. Our OrthoDirect locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
With experienced orthopedic-trained medical staff and on-site x-ray, we are able to provide a comprehensive and expeditious assessment of your orthopedic needs.
About University Orthopedics
University Orthopedics (UOI, universityorthopedics.com), with clinic locations in Rhode Island (East Greenwich, East Providence, Johnston, Providence, Middletown, North Providence, and Westerly) and Massachusetts (Mansfield), is a regional center for orthopedics, sports medicine, and rehabilitation. UOI includes more than 45 board-certified orthopedic, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal, and sports medicine physicians. These specialists are faculty members of the Department of Orthopaedics at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University who teach medical students, orthopedic residents, and fellowship sub-specialty surgeons.
Pete Lucas
Practice Marketing & Communications
+1 401-525-8113
