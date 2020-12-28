Robert G. Dowd Jr. to retire as judge of Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Mary Kathryn Hoff to begin term as chief judge

28 December 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Judge Robert G. Dowd Jr. – the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District’s current chief judge and the longest serving judge in Missouri – will retire effective December 31, 2020. Judge Mary Kathryn Hoff has been elected the Eastern District’s chief judge by unanimous vote of the judges. Her term begins January 1, 2021. The chief judge is the chief administrative officer of the court, presides at court en banc meetings and represents the court to the public.

Dowd previously served as chief judge from July 1998 through June 1999. The late Governor Mel Carnahan appointed Dowd to the Eastern District in 1994. He earned his bachelor’s degree from what is now Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois, and his law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, Texas. Prior to his judicial career, Dowd engaged in private practice of law before being elected as a magistrate judge for the city of St. Louis. He was retained in 1982 as an associate circuit judge. Governor John Ashcroft appointed Dowd in 1985 as a circuit judge for the city of St. Louis, where he served until his appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

“We are very grateful for Judge Dowd’s long and faithful service to the Missouri people, judiciary, and to this court,” Chief Judge Elect Hoff said. “We will miss his wisdom and his sense of humor. I am honored to serve as a member of this Court and fortunate to follow so many great chiefs that have laid the foundation for me.” Hoff’s election also marks the second time she has served as chief judge, her prior term being July 2000 through June 2001.

Like Dowd, Hoff was appointed to the Eastern District in 1995 by Governor Carnahan. She earned her bachelor of science degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. Prior to her judicial career, she was an assistant public defender and engaged in the private practice of law until Governor Ashcroft appointed her in 1989 as a circuit judge for the city of St. Louis. Over the years, Hoff has been active in The Missouri Bar, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, the Women Lawyer’s Association of Greater St. Louis (including a term as president), and the National Association of Women Judges. She was inducted into the SLU Law Order of Fleur de Lis Hall of Fame in 2016.

“I am dedicated to serving the citizens of Missouri by providing fair and efficient resolution of appeals during this pandemic, as Judge Dowd has done these past six months, and will follow his good example,” Hoff said.

Dowd said, while he knew he was retiring at the conclusion of his term, he had no idea it would be in the middle of a pandemic. He said he plans to travel when it is safe to do so, however, and to enjoy time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He is leaving any law-related options open at this time.

“The Court is blessed to be in the competent, experienced and capable hands of Judge Hoff,” he said.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, hears appeals from the trial courts in 25 counties in eastern Missouri and the City of St. Louis. It is the largest court in the state appellate system. The Court is located in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

Newsroom - ED