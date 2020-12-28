Route 18 Reopened in Summerhill Township, Crawford County

​One lane of Route 18 in Summerhill Township, Crawford County has reopened. The roadway was closed from Wing Road to Robinson Road due a downed utility line.

Motorists are reminded to use caution and remain alert when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

