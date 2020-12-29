Edamam Announces A Unique Dataset for Food Logging and Meal Suggestions

Edamam's APIs are free for developers and pre-revenue startups The leading nutrition data API provider. Edamam offers fast and chepa solutions to power nutrition for over 40,000 businesses

Edamam uses machine learning, natural language understanding and statistical analysis to produce a new powerful dataset of most commonly eaten meals.

This dataset is quite unique in the industry and it takes a step closer to our goal to be able to provide nutrition data for every meal people eat, cook, order or sell.” — Victor Penev

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a provider of nutrition data and solutions for businesses in the food, health and wellness sectors, announced today the availability of a unique dataset, comprised of the 70,000 most commonly eaten meals on the planet.

The Generic Meal dataset was built on top of Edamam’s extensive database of 5 million nutritionally analyzed and tagged recipes, using statistical methods and AI. It covers about 85% of meals people typically order in a restaurant or cook at home.

The dataset allows Edamam’s customers to solve the problem of food tracking for meals where nutrition information does not exist, such as dishes ordered at restaurants to dine-in, take out or for delivery. The Generic Meal dataset also allows health and wellness companies to produce more flexible meal plans, suggesting to users meals to cook based on nutrient, diet, or allergen restrictions and needs.

“We constantly strive to meet the needs of our business customers. With no nutrition data available for most restaurants, our Generic Meals dataset solves a key problem for them,” said Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

Edamam’s Generic Meals dataset contains detailed data for each of the 70,000 meals in it, including full macro and micronutrient content, tagging for all allergens and most lifestyle diets, as well as identification of the most typical ingredients of each meal, the typical serving sizes and shopping isle name for each ingredient.

Edamam’s Generic Meals dataset is part of a broader food database, which Edamam licenses or offers access to via its Food Database API.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, and Barilla.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

