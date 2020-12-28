Oil Analysis Alarming Limits v. Trending Limits

TestOil is one of the major oil analysis labs to offer trend analysis in addition to static alarm limits.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, the industry leader in lubricant analysis, is one of the major oil analysis labs to use trend analysis in addition to static alarm limits. Static alarm limits (also called absolute limits) are a single unchanging number, while trending (also called linear regression) is a statistical analysis.

Absolute limits can be set by the OEM, lubricant manufacturers, the industry or derived from existing lab or end user data. While TestOil offers both types of analysis, they recommend trend analysis. Overreliance on alarms tends to shift the focus from detecting an underlying trend that may accurately predict failure before it occurs, to signifying when the lubricant or machine is simply in alarm and failure is imminent.

TestOil can begin linear regression trending after four sequential test results; this is all that is required to establish statistical significance. Then, based on historical data, TestOil can predict a range for each subsequent result. Data within this range is considered normal for that individual machine. Underlying trends can be identified, providing more feedback to the end-user, even in situations where the lubricant or machine is constantly going in and out of alarm due to variables such as fluid changes.

Trending provides greater depth to the interpretation, allowing for more relevant alarms that account for variations in operating conditions and deliver the ability to predict a future sample exceeding an alarm. Trending can pick up on a minor change quickly and reveal the overall trend of major changes. Another benefit is the ability to identify an abnormality that actually looks like a significant improvement. In some cases, a sudden departure from a trend, even towards new oil values, indicates a serious concern.

TestOil President Mary Messuti said, “Trend analysis works better if the customer is testing on a regular schedule. Consistent location, consistent sampling procedure and consistent intervals make trend analysis more valuable.”

While TestOil does recommend using trend analysis, they do still use static limits in some instances, for example as a secondary evaluation when there are certain targets for warranty/service agreements, for regulatory compliance, or until enough historical data to enable trend analysis has been obtained.

Messuti concluded, “Every TestOil customer continues to benefit from trend analysis.”

