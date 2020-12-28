Nathalie Sanga Marketing Coach And Agency Owner On The Importance Of Digital Marketing On Social Media

SHINAGAWA, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all that has happened, 2020 taught us the importance of digital marketing for businesses of all sizes and especially using social media as a marketing tool to stand out of the crowd, build genuine relationships with consumers, and become the go-to in your particular field.

The number of social media users are rising exponentially each year, added to this, the social distancing and lockdowns that we have had in 2020 meant that people spent more time in front of their PC and their smartphones, and usually scrolling through social media.

Nathalie says "Maximizing your online presence, by increasing visibility and reach of your business through social media proved to be a sure-fire way to promote your business to the masses!".

Nathalie Sanga is a Business and Marketing Coach with 10 years of experience as Project Manager of a global chain company based in Tokyo, with heading countless multimillion-dollar projects under her belt. In her career, she was responsible for providing customized business solutions to increase performance through marketing strategies. She took her know-how and business "puzzle-solving" skills and directed them towards empowering entrepreneurs and business owners through coaching and consulting, and her new agency.

As a coach and consultant, she provides tailor-made marketing strategies to businesses to turn social media into an automated client magnet machine.

She also founded Pink Lemonade Media, a social media agency that supports entrepreneurs and business owners to brand and grow their business through social media. This agency was birthed by her wish to give more hands-on support to busy bosses, to support them elevate their business to the next level. Pink Lemonade Media provides support in three main areas that trip up businesses when it comes to social media:

1. Social Media Marketing & Advertising Strategy

2. Content Creation & Account Management

3. Branding & Designing

Through her consulting and agency, she and her team take the heavy lifting of social media off their hands, so that they can focus on their zone of genius and money-making activities!