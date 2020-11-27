The Made Man Foundation Launches 100 Day Call To Action Initiative

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally recognized initiative, The Made Man Foundation (TMM), has successfully launched their international program for the Voices of The Made Man: 100 Day Call To Action – Racial, Social, Economic and Health Pandemic. The initiative's theme is “nothing changes if nothing changes “. The organization has pulled together all of their resources and their communal ecosystem to serve as a dedicated advocacy for social, economic and community reform and collaboration of international communities at this critical time.With a network of more than 2000 leaders and 350 corporate and community organization collaborations, The Made Man Foundation ( TMM) is uniquely positioned and accountable to assist in engaging much needed solution- based discussions and ensuring the right leaders are at the table for action. For more information on the 100 Day Call To Action initiative visit www.TheMadeMan.org

As a part of this initiative, TMM has launched USA national, international and local call to action think tanks and programs aimed at provided leaders, youth, communities, and businesses with strategies and solutions for progress and support during these challenging times. “Overall the purpose of TMM 100 Days of Action is to institute Global Think Tank meetings for Advocacy, Collaborations and Education on a global, national and local level. These Think Tank groups are intended to aggregate national & local leaders to meet with decision /policymakers as a collective to push responsible agendas for our communities. We have been inviting policymakers to these meetings and participating in forums with them to create a policy whitepaper from this call to action. We must shift to “being in the room” , controlling the narrative and holding leaders accountable for what is happening in our communities. Leadership is not an easy lift nor convenient, however, we are facing unusual times and our communities need all of us desperately to do our best, one person and one effort at a time.”, states Dr. Ky Dele (Founder, The Made Man Foundation).

The Made Man Foundation understands there is a need now more than ever to connect and build bridges internationally. The International program of the call to action will service as a valuable platform for USA and African businesses and leaders to integrate, collaborate , knowledge sharing and capacity building in support of the challenges posed by the Pandemic on a national and international level in collaboration with the USA local and national think tanks.

The Made Man Foundation’s mission is to continuously celebrate African American/ African notable male leaders in the community while powering the platform’s mission to save our sons, families and communities through accountable male leadership programming for a better society for man, woman and child . The vision is to uplift & engage accountable male leadership in community service programming for the underserved by creating a sustainable socio-economic, gender & racially equitable society for man, woman and child. The Made Man Foundation, 501c3, addresses challenges that affect men who have many roles including father, son, husband, mentor, leader, and more. While providing programming that emphasizes Black male leadership advocacy with a strategic and intentional effort to overcome the lack of positive black male imagery , male killings, male imprisonment, absentee fathers, and overall fragmentation of the family, social, and economic relations. Communities of color are all the village, its function & its results. Due to the breakdown of our communities and presenting challenges, The Made Man foundation harnesses the power of mentorship by engaging positive black male leaders in programming to help address positive imagery of black men and elevate the responsibility and accountability of men so all three units – man, woman and child is upheld and empowered. The Made Man has been featured by the Associated Press, Huffington Post, CNN, FOX, Black Enterprise, NBC, I Heart Media, WGN America, USA Today, Getty Images, Black Enterprise Magazine, Essence Magazine and much more with over 1 billion media impressions and has created impact for black men across the world.

For more information or to get involved with The Made Man Foundation’s 100 Day Call To Action visit www.TheMadeMan.org