myKaarma Releases Free Guide for Auto Dealers: “Winning In A Touchless Environment”
auto dealers are justifiably worried about how latest surge in pandemic will affect service business; this guide helps answer what can be done about it
This guide is designed to help you through the process of implementing touchless convenience quickly, providing ideas on where to be touchless and tips to help avoid common pitfalls,”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myKaarma, a customer interaction management software solution for automotive dealer service departments, today announced the release of a free guide for auto dealer service departments, “Winning in a Touchless Environment,” a complete technology and process guide to offering a touchless vehicle service experience as the key to thriving in the current environment.
— myKaarma CEO Ujj Nath
According to myKaarma CEO Ujj Nath, those dealers willing to grasp the vision of empty waiting rooms while the service bays are full will be the winners. “A touchless vehicle service experience is rapidly becoming our new normal. Success will depend upon how well you integrate technology and process to tailor those service experiences at your dealership. This guide is designed to help you through the process of implementing touchless convenience quickly, providing ideas on where to be touchless and tips to help avoid common pitfalls,” Nath stated.
The guide takes the reader through evaluation steps for a cohesive integration of technology with the dealership’s unique processes. It also includes a process checklist that can be used in the dealership.
“It is important to consider both technology and process to formulate the winning strategy for your dealership. Too much of one and not enough of the other will lead to an incomplete and less than convenient touchless experience for your customers,” Nath said.
To download a free copy of the guide “Winning in a Touchless Environment,” click here.
For more information about myKaarma and its products, visit http://mykaarma.com.
About myKaarma:
myKaarma is a cloud-based software company that focuses on enhancing the retail experience of serving customers and increasing franchised dealership revenue. The myKaarma platform provides 21st-century technology for digital conversations (Text, Email, Voice, video, photos) and payments (Mobile, Point-of-Sale) with auto-reconciliation. The full platform, service@home, includes pickup and delivery, video walkarounds, driver tracking, communications, and payment features all seamlessly integrated and synced with the DMS.
