WTIA Launches online TV Channel as part of its Total Digital Initiative
WTIA TV
Crypto Trends 2020
WTIA Launches online TV Channel as part of its Total Digital Initiative
We envision a Blockchain-enabled Logistics Marketplace Ecosystem to solve the above pain-points where the marketplace is a unified platform to allow better accountability between users & stakeholders”NAMDAEMUN, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charismatic Chairman of WTIA, Keun-Young Kim in the opening address of the launch quoted the Korean Scholar Professor Yoonsik Choi in his book "Big Change" which highlights the 10 factors that will determine the limit of human destiny in the 21st century. He relates to the author and stresses on the fact that for any Digital Currency to be successful in this real world, there must be an associated Real Project. This is the mantra of WTIA - "Real Projects, Real Digital Currency"
— Minsoo-Kaycee Kim
The much awaited global launch of (WLOG) the WTIA Logistics Solution Digital Currency on Probit tomorrow December 29, 2020 at 16:00 KST is hailed by many in the community as a testimony to the resilience of not just WTIA as a company but to the galloping industry presently.
Trading Pairs:
WLOG/USDT
WLOG/KRW
Deposit: December 29, 2020 at 10:00 KST
Trading: December 29, 2020 at 16:00 KST
We envision a Blockchain-enabled Logistics Marketplace Ecosystem to solve the above pain-points where the marketplace is a unified platform to allow better accountability between users and stakeholders. Built on Blockchain, the Ecosystem marries the best of Marketplace with Blockchain Technology quipped Minsoo-Kaycee Kim - CEO, WTIA
WTIA has strategically chosen the Logistics industry for its pioneering project with the launch of (WLOG) to not just enable partners and industry to benefit from block-chain technology but also to have their own built-in digital currency to benefit all stakeholders involved.
As of 2017, the logistics industry was valued at a staggering $8.1 trillion; it's projected to nearly double that valuation by 2023.
Although the payouts can be lucrative, shipping companies and retailers respectively are losing out on a significant percentage of the profits due to inefficient age-old practices, unnecessary middlemen costs, un-traceable theft, cyber attacks and food spoilage to highlight a few. Mislabeled, mis-shipped and stolen cargo alone accounts for at least $50 billion in losses annually.
As Buckminster Fuller said: “You never change things by fighting against the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the old model obsolete.”
We invite you one and all to subscribe to our WTIA TV Channel online and be tuned to all the latest releases in real-time https://lnkd.in/djFJg6k
About WTIA
The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more bringing digital currency to a real transact-able value . Governments and large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholders engagement have joined the WTIA ecosystem.
Rohan F. Britto
WTIA Co., Ltd
+971 55 635 0635
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WTIA TV: Real Projects, Real Digital Currency