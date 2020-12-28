Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
More celeb notoriety for the world’s top Fluid Artist, Shelee Carruthers

J.Lo wears a SheleeArt Bloom

YEPPOON, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celeb notoriety for the world’s top Fluid Artist, Shelee Carruthers.

It was almost a year ago that Shelee Carruthers of SheleeArt and Paris Based Fashion Designer, Iris Van Herpen unveiled their collaboration that would become known as the Sensory Seas Collection. The ladies teamed up to combine Shelee’s Fluid Art Blooms with Iris’ Haute-Couture.

Since the fashion show in Paris earlier this year, the gowns have been worn by celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Cardi B in her Woman of Year shoot for Billboard Magazine. Today, J.Lo released a preview of her new “In The Morning” music video where she’s wearing one of the sought after frocks.

When asked what she thinks about her art being in the high fashion limelight, Carruthers said “it’s honestly surreal and completely fills my heart".

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


