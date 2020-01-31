Fluid Art Takes Center Stage in Paris Fashion Week in a Collaboration between Iris Van Herpen + SheleeArt

Acrylic Pouring is sweeping the art world and a Collaboration between Iris Van Herpen + SheleeArt - Shelee Carruthers proves to be the secret ingredient!

SPOKANE, WA, USA, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE :: FLUID ART TAKES CENTER STAGE IN PARIS FASHION SHOWThe Paris Spring/Summer 2020 Haute-Couture Fashion Week kicked off today, and it was no surprise that Iris Van Herpen stole the show, with the unveiling of her newest collection, Sensory Seas. The stunning line was presented in textiles created from art by emerging Fluid Artist, Shelee Carruthers of Australia. As Fluid Art has gained popularity in recent years, Carruthers has dominated in the spotlight with her unique technique which her followers fondly refer to as “blooms”. Carruthers' unique approach to Fluid Art has been trending upward for the last couple of years on social media under the moniker # SheleeArt “Working with Iris and her team has been an absolute delight! It’s an honour to have been asked to contribute to such a fun project.”, said Carruthers. Van Herpens’ pieces have long been worn by high profile celebrities such as Celine Dion, Cara Delevingne and Cate Blanchett. You can see the entire collection on the Shelee Art social media channels. The company offers online courses for participants from around the world.



