VMH Publishing Accelerates Growth with Expansion to Second Office in Los Angeles County, California

VMH Publishing Expands to Offer Literary Services to Authors Vikki Jones, Publisher

A second office expansion enables VMH Publishing to offer book publishing, and volume book printing to additional communities.

“Our growth has been exciting and additional locations are important to continue to support emerging authors, and professional book publishing services.’” — Vikki Jones, CEO

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VMH Publishing, an independent American publishing house that specializes in print, distribution, and literary representation, recently announced an additional location in Los Angeles County, California to accommodate rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse writing and talent pool.

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, the new location supports additional authors and storytelling talent. “The decision to expand our presence into Los Angeles County area was a logical step in our business growth,” said Vikki Jones, president. “California is rich with diverse talent. We have the opportunity to further expand not only ‘published books’ but staffing editors, graphic designers and increase our ability to service current and future markets.”

Vikki Jones, Chief Executive Officer and Publisher expressed enthusiasm about the additional location and VMH Publishing’s benefit to members of the community. The new location is projected to publish a number of new authors, which includes business books and other inspirational literary works. Keeping the brand’s headquarters in Atlanta, GA. while expanding to Los Angeles County, Calif. is a priority for VMH Publishing. It allows the company to continue service for Eastern locations while opening opportunities in Western locations in the United States of America.

For additional information visit VMH Publishing’s website at www.vmhpublishing.com. Manuscripts can be submitted for consideration by submitting a book proposal electronically to: submissions@vmhpublishing.com

Manuscript mailing locations:

VMH Publishing

4712 Admiralty Way #361,

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

VMH Publishing

3355 Lenox Rd NE Ste 750

Atlanta, GA 30326

About VMH Publishing:

VMH Publishing is an independent American publishing house that specializes in print, distribution, and literary representation. Using a professional team of editors, graphic artists, marketers, creative thinkers, illustrators, and global access, VMH publishes and prints quality books for the sole purpose of relaying people’s stories and experiences to a worldwide audience. Learn more at vmhpublishing.com

