VMH Publishing Accelerates Growth with Expansion to Second Office in Los Angeles County, California
A second office expansion enables VMH Publishing to offer book publishing, and volume book printing to additional communities.
MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VMH Publishing, an independent American publishing house that specializes in print, distribution, and literary representation, recently announced an additional location in Los Angeles County, California to accommodate rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse writing and talent pool.
In addition to the corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, the new location supports additional authors and storytelling talent. “The decision to expand our presence into Los Angeles County area was a logical step in our business growth,” said Vikki Jones, president. “California is rich with diverse talent. We have the opportunity to further expand not only ‘published books’ but staffing editors, graphic designers and increase our ability to service current and future markets.”
Vikki Jones, Chief Executive Officer and Publisher expressed enthusiasm about the additional location and VMH Publishing’s benefit to members of the community. The new location is projected to publish a number of new authors, which includes business books and other inspirational literary works. Keeping the brand’s headquarters in Atlanta, GA. while expanding to Los Angeles County, Calif. is a priority for VMH Publishing. It allows the company to continue service for Eastern locations while opening opportunities in Western locations in the United States of America.
For additional information visit VMH Publishing’s website at www.vmhpublishing.com. Manuscripts can be submitted for consideration by submitting a book proposal electronically to: submissions@vmhpublishing.com
Manuscript mailing locations:
VMH Publishing
4712 Admiralty Way #361,
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
VMH Publishing
3355 Lenox Rd NE Ste 750
Atlanta, GA 30326
About VMH Publishing:
VMH Publishing is an independent American publishing house that specializes in print, distribution, and literary representation. Using a professional team of editors, graphic artists, marketers, creative thinkers, illustrators, and global access, VMH publishes and prints quality books for the sole purpose of relaying people’s stories and experiences to a worldwide audience. Learn more at vmhpublishing.com
PRAD Publicity
PRAD Publicity
+1 866-842-6657
info@pradpublicity.com
Volume Book Printing