Middlesex Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A305397
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 12/26/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rolston Rd. Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Sarah Bray
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/26/2020, Troopers at the Middlesex
Barracks received a report of Sarah Bray (36) conducting in behavior which
violates her Conditions of Release. Bray was issued a citation to appear in Washington County
Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/28/2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
