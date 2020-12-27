Middlesex Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A305397

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rolston Rd. Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Sarah Bray

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/26/2020, Troopers at the Middlesex

Barracks received a report of Sarah Bray (36) conducting in behavior which

violates her Conditions of Release. Bray was issued a citation to appear in Washington County

Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/28/2020 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2020 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648