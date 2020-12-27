St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A406437
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/26/2020 at approximately 0800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 499 Main Street, Lyndonville, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Christina Kittredge
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/26/2020 at approximately 0800 hours, Vermont State
Police responded to a reported family fight at 499 Main Street in Lyndonville,
Vermont. Troopers were notified that one of the individuals involved had an
outstanding arrest warrant for a violation of 23 VSA 674(b) Vehicle
Operation-License Suspended. Troopers arrived on scene and took Christina
Kittredge (39) into custody for said warrant, without incident. Kittredge was
transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility to be held on $200 bail.
COURT ACTION: Unknown
COURT DATE/TIME: Unknown
COURT: Orleans Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585