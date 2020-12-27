St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A406437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2020 at approximately 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 499 Main Street, Lyndonville, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Christina Kittredge

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/26/2020 at approximately 0800 hours, Vermont State

Police responded to a reported family fight at 499 Main Street in Lyndonville,

Vermont. Troopers were notified that one of the individuals involved had an

outstanding arrest warrant for a violation of 23 VSA 674(b) Vehicle

Operation-License Suspended. Troopers arrived on scene and took Christina

Kittredge (39) into custody for said warrant, without incident. Kittredge was

transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility to be held on $200 bail.

COURT ACTION: Unknown

COURT DATE/TIME: Unknown

COURT: Orleans Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585