Rutland Barracks // Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B405034
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 27, 2020 at approximately 0245 hours
LOCATION: Super Shoes, Mendon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 27, 2020, at approximately 0245 hours, Troopers responded to an active burglary alarm at Super Shoes store in Mendon, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a shattered front window with numerous items missing from the store. These items consisted of Carhartt footwear and apparel. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Nevison at Nathaniel.Nevison@Vermont.gov or (802) 773-9101.