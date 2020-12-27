Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

 

CASE#: 20B405034

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: VSP - Rutland                  

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: December 27, 2020 at approximately 0245 hours

LOCATION:  Super Shoes, Mendon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 27, 2020, at approximately 0245 hours, Troopers responded to an active burglary alarm at Super Shoes store in Mendon, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a shattered front window with numerous items missing from the store. These items consisted of Carhartt footwear and apparel. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Nevison at Nathaniel.Nevison@Vermont.gov or (802) 773-9101.

 

 

 

