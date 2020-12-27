Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

 

CASE#: 20B405032

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: VSP - Rutland                  

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: December 27, 2020 at approximately 0017 hours

LOCATION:  Gateway CT, Mendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI    

ACCUSED: Keith Barnes

AGE: 37

RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 27, 2020 at approximately 0017 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks responded to a family disturbance on Gateway CT, in the Town of Mendon, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers established probable cause to believe Barnes operated a motor vehicle on US RT 4 at approximately 0017 hours while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Barnes was screened for DUI, where he was later transported to the Rutland Barracks and released on a criminal citation.

 

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 11, 2021 / 1000 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Rutland Field Station

124 State PL

Rutland,VT 05701

 

