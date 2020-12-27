Rutland Barracks // DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B405032

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 27, 2020 at approximately 0017 hours

LOCATION: Gateway CT, Mendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Keith Barnes

AGE: 37

RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 27, 2020 at approximately 0017 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks responded to a family disturbance on Gateway CT, in the Town of Mendon, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers established probable cause to believe Barnes operated a motor vehicle on US RT 4 at approximately 0017 hours while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Barnes was screened for DUI, where he was later transported to the Rutland Barracks and released on a criminal citation.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 11, 2021 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

