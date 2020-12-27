Rutland Barracks // DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B405032
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 27, 2020 at approximately 0017 hours
LOCATION: Gateway CT, Mendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Keith Barnes
AGE: 37
RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 27, 2020 at approximately 0017 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks responded to a family disturbance on Gateway CT, in the Town of Mendon, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers established probable cause to believe Barnes operated a motor vehicle on US RT 4 at approximately 0017 hours while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Barnes was screened for DUI, where he was later transported to the Rutland Barracks and released on a criminal citation.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: January 11, 2021 / 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Rutland Field Station
124 State PL
Rutland,VT 05701