How Blockchain Is Quickly Becoming a Must-Have in Logistics - THE WTIA LOGISTICS SOLUTION
THE WTIA LOGISTICS SOLUTION, Are You Ready? ProBit Exchange Lists (WLOG) Trading: December 29, 2020 at 16:00 KST
The logistics industry is in desperate need of improvement. There are many problems that need to be solved to provide optimal service and avoid costly mistakes”NAMDAEMUN, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of 2017, the logistics industry was valued at a staggering $8.1 trillion; it's projected to nearly double that valuation by 2023.
— Chairman Keun-Young Kim
Although the payouts can be lucrative, shipping companies and retailers respectively are losing out on a significant percentage of the profits due to inefficient age-old practices, unnecessary middlemen costs, un-traceable theft, cyber attacks and food spoilage to highlight a few. Mislabeled, mis-shipped and stolen cargo alone accounts for at least $50 billion in losses annually. Blockchain is your answer and truly offers an end-to-end solution for companies that want to run leaner, more organized and more efficient operations, The Omen is Clear - Use it or Be Left Out!
Why Blockchain in Logistics?
A decentralized public ledger system that documents all changes to a record in real time, Blockchain can help make logistics companies more efficient via a public ledger system that records the motions of each shipping container. Armed with that data, companies can implement faster routes and eliminate unnecessary steps in the delivery process.
Distributed and decentralized ledgers reduce bottlenecks and clerical errors, as well. Using smart contracts, retailers no longer need brokerages, lawyers or other third parties to complete tasks. Smart contracts enable retailers and logistics companies to enter binding agreements that will immediately dissolve if all agreed-upon stipulations aren't met. These ledger-based contracts increase transparency and profits while decreasing delivery time and costly errors.
The logistics industry is primed for a technological super-upgrade, and a distributed ledger is the next big thing thanks to its transparent recordings, reduced costs and efficient route information. Coupled with emerging technologies like big data and artificial intelligence, Blockchain could even increase the global GDP by 5%.
How Logistics Can Benefit from Cryptocurrency?
Cryptocurrencies keep growing in popularity as we cross the second quarter of 2020. By now everyone has at least heard about Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and their peers.
Apart from being a trending new investment option, they also introduced Blockchain technology in all modern financial applications.
The ability to permanently record transactions on a public ledger has been a game changer for many different industries. And that includes logistics. Not only are companies able to tailor the tech to their needs, but it also improves transparency.
The WTIA LOGISTICS SOLUTION
The logistics industry is in desperate need of improvement. There are many problems that need to be solved to provide optimal service and avoid costly mistakes categorically stated Chairman Keun-Young Kim
This is exactly why blockchain technology is a great solution. Whether it is from an organizational perspective, or as a method to create cost-effective solutions, companies can now find new ways to make better decisions.
Therefore, we believe that logistics processes will benefit from this new, revolutionary technology. And even though the majority of businesses are not yet ready to jump on the train, we certainly believe that the world is headed in this direction.
The Global Launch on Probit
Global Exchange Probit has announced the listing date and timing for this new kid on the block (WLOG) which embarks to make a strong statement in the crypto world not just to their investors but to the industry on the whole. Crypto and blockchain continue to make major strides across global industries but much like other breakthrough technologies or innovations.
Trading Pairs:
WLOG/USDT
WLOG/KRW
Deposit: December 29, 2020 at 10:00 KST
Trading: December 29, 2020 at 16:00 KST
Register Here Now to join and trade with the (WLOG) community on Probit https://lnkd.in/dAw5dUw
Rohan F. Britto
WTIA Co., Ltd
+971 55 635 0635
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WTIA TV - "WLOG, WTIA LOGISTIC SOLUTION"