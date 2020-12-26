Police Traffic Stops Turn to Joy During Operation Give Back

SALT LAKE COUNTY – The spirit of the season continues at the Utah Attorney General’s Office with Operation Give Back, a special event organized by our Investigations division every Christmas season.

It’s always heart-warming when our officers—along with Unified Police Department—select at random, a family who is Christmas shopping for a ‘traffic stop’. Once the officer makes contact, the driver and his children are told that they will not be receiving a ticket, but gifts.

The reaction of the people reflects the spirit of the season as well as the serious need in our community, as people are financially hurting during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the people in the vehicle received: $100 cash, a $50 gift card to WalMart, toys and gifts worth approximately $100. All the items were donated to the office, and all the donated items were given away.

In total, AG investigations and Unified Police made:

40 traffic stops

Delivered a total of $4,000 cash

Delivered a total of $2,500 in WalMart gift cards

Delivered more than 100 toys and $2000 worth of donated items

This is the fourth year the Attorney General’s office has done Operation Give Back, and it’s become an event our officers and AG Reyes cherish and anticipate every year.

A big THANK YOU and MERRY CHRISTMAS + HAPPY HOLIDAYS to all who participated in this year’s event.

