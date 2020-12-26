South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 26, 2020)
December 26, 2020
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,111/151 Summary click here
New confirmed/probable total deaths: 74/7 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
Confirmed and probable cases: 266,678/22,214
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,736/388
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,487,809
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 158
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 14,427 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 21.6% percent positive
Facility reports
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends.
Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
