Shaftsbury Barracks/Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B304031

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: December 25, 2020 at 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jaquith Road, Landgrove, VT

VIOLATION: -Domestic Assault

-Interference with Access to Emergency Services

-Disorderly Conduct

-Resisting Arrest

-Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (2 Counts)

-Unlawful Mischief

-Impeding a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Ely Key

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Landgrove, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 25, 2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Jaquith Road in the Town of Landgrove for a report of a family fight. Subsequent investigation revealed that the accused, Ely Key (35) of Landgrove, VT, had attempted to cause bodily harm to a household member and interfered with their access to emergency services. While attempting to take Key into custody, a brief struggle ensued, where he attempted to disarm an officer of his Taser. Key was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. While at the Manchester Police Department, Key assaulted a second officer and caused damage to a holding cell. A Judge was contacted, who set bail at $10,000 and conditions of release were issued. Key was later transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility where he was lodged for lack of $10,000 bail. Key will be arraigned on the above listed charges on 12/28/2020 at 1230 hours at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Winhall Police Department, Manchester Police Department, and Londonderry Rescue.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/20 at 1230

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.