Shaftsbury Barracks/Multiple Offenses
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B304031
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: December 25, 2020 at 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jaquith Road, Landgrove, VT
VIOLATION: -Domestic Assault
-Interference with Access to Emergency Services
-Disorderly Conduct
-Resisting Arrest
-Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (2 Counts)
-Unlawful Mischief
-Impeding a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Ely Key
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Landgrove, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 25, 2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Jaquith Road in the Town of Landgrove for a report of a family fight. Subsequent investigation revealed that the accused, Ely Key (35) of Landgrove, VT, had attempted to cause bodily harm to a household member and interfered with their access to emergency services. While attempting to take Key into custody, a brief struggle ensued, where he attempted to disarm an officer of his Taser. Key was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. While at the Manchester Police Department, Key assaulted a second officer and caused damage to a holding cell. A Judge was contacted, who set bail at $10,000 and conditions of release were issued. Key was later transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility where he was lodged for lack of $10,000 bail. Key will be arraigned on the above listed charges on 12/28/2020 at 1230 hours at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Winhall Police Department, Manchester Police Department, and Londonderry Rescue.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/20 at 1230
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
