Shaftsbury/Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B304031

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: December 25, 2020 at 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jaquith Road, Landgrove, VT

VIOLATION: Hindering a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Ariana Lepper

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Landgrove, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 25, 2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Jaquith Road in the Town of Landgrove for a report of a family fight. While attempting to take a male into custody the accused, Ariana Lepper (32) of Landgrove, VT hindered his arrest by interfering with Troopers. Lepper was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 2/8/2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Hindering a Police Officer.

The Vermont State Police was assisted in this incident by the Winhall and Manchester Police Departments.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/8/21 at 0815

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.