Shaftsbury/Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B304031
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: December 25, 2020 at 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jaquith Road, Landgrove, VT
VIOLATION: Hindering a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Ariana Lepper
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Landgrove, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 25, 2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Jaquith Road in the Town of Landgrove for a report of a family fight. While attempting to take a male into custody the accused, Ariana Lepper (32) of Landgrove, VT hindered his arrest by interfering with Troopers. Lepper was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 2/8/2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Hindering a Police Officer.
The Vermont State Police was assisted in this incident by the Winhall and Manchester Police Departments.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/8/21 at 0815
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421