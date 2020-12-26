Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,413 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury/Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B304031

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                          

STATION: Shaftsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: December 25, 2020 at 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jaquith Road, Landgrove, VT

VIOLATION: Hindering a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Ariana Lepper                                            

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Landgrove, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 25, 2020 at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Jaquith Road in the Town of Landgrove for a report of a family fight. While attempting to take a male into custody the accused, Ariana Lepper (32) of Landgrove, VT hindered his arrest by interfering with Troopers. Lepper was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 2/8/2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Hindering a Police Officer.

The Vermont State Police was assisted in this incident by the Winhall and Manchester Police Departments.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/8/21 at 0815            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

You just read:

Shaftsbury/Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.