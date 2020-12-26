PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit on Interstate 80 in Northwest Region

​Due to the continued wintry weather conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of the Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state border to Exit 42 (Route 38, Emlenton) in Venango County.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph. The reduction is in place for the east and westbound lanes of I-80 and I-376.

Commercial vehicle traffic is permitted to use the right lane only during the speed reduction.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space – six car lengths – when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

The Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan remains in place for Interstate 79 from the I-80 interchange to the I-90 interchange.

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

• Tractors without trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

• motorcycles.

Restrictions reflecting Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan remain in place for the entire length of Interstate 90.

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Speed limits are restricted to 45 mph on all of these roadways for all vehicles while restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates are in place throughout the state and more could be added depending on changing conditions.

The purpose of the restrictions is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions are also communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #