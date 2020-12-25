St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A406426

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: December 24, 2020 at 2220 hours

STREET: Goshen Rd

TOWN: Bradford

CROSS STREETS: Chase Hollow Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jayda Pape

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to the front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On December 24, 2020 at approximately 2220 hours, Troopers from the St.

Johnsbury Barracks were informed of a crash involving a vehicle striking a

house. Troopers responded to the area of Goshen Rd where the vehicle, a 2020

Toyota RAV4, was located with minor front end damage.

During the course of the investigation it was discovered that the operator,

Jayda Pape (23), was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for

suspicion of DUI. Prior to being taken into custody, Pape implicated another

person as the operator of the vehicle and was also charged with False Reports to

Law Enforcement Authorities. The residence that was struck suffered moderate

damage.

Pape was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing and at

the conclusion was transported and released to the North East Correctional

Complex for detox. Pape was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange

County Criminal Court on January 13, 2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the above

mentioned charges.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______Pending________ T23 VSA ___Pending____

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2021 at 0800 hours