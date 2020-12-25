St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A406426
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: December 24, 2020 at 2220 hours
STREET: Goshen Rd
TOWN: Bradford
CROSS STREETS: Chase Hollow Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jayda Pape
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to the front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 24, 2020 at approximately 2220 hours, Troopers from the St.
Johnsbury Barracks were informed of a crash involving a vehicle striking a
house. Troopers responded to the area of Goshen Rd where the vehicle, a 2020
Toyota RAV4, was located with minor front end damage.
During the course of the investigation it was discovered that the operator,
Jayda Pape (23), was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for
suspicion of DUI. Prior to being taken into custody, Pape implicated another
person as the operator of the vehicle and was also charged with False Reports to
Law Enforcement Authorities. The residence that was struck suffered moderate
damage.
Pape was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing and at
the conclusion was transported and released to the North East Correctional
Complex for detox. Pape was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange
County Criminal Court on January 13, 2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the above
mentioned charges.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______Pending________ T23 VSA ___Pending____
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2021 at 0800 hours