Roads Impacted by Flooding in Northeastern Pennsylvania

Dunmore –Motorists in Northeastern Pennsylvania are advised that several roads are impacted in the area due to flooding. The following roads are currently closed as of 1:00 AM. New closures are highlighted in yellow. Luzerne County: SR 415, Wyoming County is closed between the intersection of SR 29 Joseph W. Hunter Hwlake Rd, Noxen, Wyoming County to the Intersection of Lakeside Dr. in Harveys Lake Boro, Luzerne County The road is closed due to flooding.

Pike County: SR 4002 is closed in both directions from the intersection of SR 390 (PA 90) Promised Land Rd in Palmyra Twp to in the intersection of Atkinson Rd in Blooming Grove Twp. due to a down tree in wires.

Wayne County: SR 4014 (Maple Grove Rd/Winterdale Rd), Wayne County is closed between the Intersection of Fairmount Rd, Scott Center Rd, Wayne County to the intersection of Sands Rd in Scott, Wayne County due to flooding

Wyoming County: SR 92 Luzerne County is closed between Lockville Rd in Exeter Township, Luzerne County to the intersection of SR 292 (PA 292) Exeter Township, Wyoming County due to a down tree in wires. Updated at 11:00 PM to a single lane closure.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4