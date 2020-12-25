SR 415 is closed in Wyoming County to Luzerne County.

Dunmore –SR 415, Wyoming County is closed between the intersection of SR 29 Joseph W. Hunter Hwlake Rd, Noxen, Wyoming County to the Intersection of Lakeside Dr. in Harveys Lake Boro, Luzerne County The road is closed due to flooding.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502