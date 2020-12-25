SR 4014 is closed in Wayne County

Dunmore – SR 4014 (Maple Grove Rd/Winterdale Rd), Wayne County is closed between the Intersection of Fairmount Rd, Scott Center Rd, Wayne County to the intersection of Sands Rd in Scott, Wayne County due to flooding.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502