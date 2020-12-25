Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,508 in the last 365 days.

SR 4014 is closed in Wayne County

Dunmore – SR 4014 (Maple Grove Rd/Winterdale Rd), Wayne County is closed between the Intersection of Fairmount Rd, Scott Center Rd, Wayne County to the intersection of Sands Rd in Scott, Wayne County due to flooding.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

You just read:

SR 4014 is closed in Wayne County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.