St. Johnsbury Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A406140                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                         

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: December 23, 2020 at approximately 1954 hours

STREET: Halls Lake Rd

TOWN: Newbury

CROSS STREETS: Scotch Hollow Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy          

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, slick

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Luke Avery

AGE: 45    

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercedes

VEHICLE MODEL: E32

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sieglinde Wood

AGE: 60     

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious, Non Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On December 23, 2020 at approximately 1954 hours, Troopers from the St.

Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported two vehicle crash with injuries on

Halls Lake Rd, near the intersection of Scotch Hollow Rd, in Newbury.

 

Troopers arrived on scene and discovered the two vehicle involved struck each

other head on. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Luke

Avery (45) was traveling south in his 1999 Mercedes E32 and Sieglinde Wood (60)

was travelling north in her 2013 Hyundai Elantra when they collided.

 

Avery suffered minor injuries and was transported to Cottage Hospital in

Woodsville NH for treatment. Wood was DARTED to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical

Center for treatment, she suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

 

Avery was cited for Criminal DLS as a result of his operation of a motor vehicle

on a public highway.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Woodsville Ambulance Service and Newbury Fire Department.

 

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____Pending_________ T23 VSA ____Pending___

LODGED - LOCATION:     N/A

BAIL:   N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/10/2021     0800 hours  

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

