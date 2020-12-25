SR 92 is Closed in Luzerne County to Wyoming County

12/24/2020

​Dunmore – SR 92 Luzerne County is closed between Lockville Rd in Exeter Township, Luzerne County to the intersection of SR 292 (PA 292) Exeter Township, Wyoming County due to a down tree in wires.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Source: PennDOT District 4