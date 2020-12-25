Roads Impacted by Flooding in North Central Pennsylvania

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Northumberland

• Route 61 Hamilton Underpass area between Green Street in Upper Augusta Township and Highland Avenue in the City of Sunbury.

Snyder

• Route 35 at the intersection of Greenville Road in Washington Township

• Route 2012 (Silver Creek Road) between Peteys Hollow Road and Witmer Road in Union Township

Columbia

• Route 2003 (Old Reading Road) between Route 2012 (Mill Grove Road) and Route 2007 (Duke Road) in Roaring Creek Township.

• Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Route 4020 (Green Creek Road) and Neyhart Road in Orange Township.

Montour

• Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 1003 (PP and L Road and Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Anthony Township.

Tioga

• Route 414 between Water Street in Liberty Borough and Old Mill Road in Liberty Township

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov.

Follow PennDOT locally on Twitter at www.twitter.com/StateColl for Tioga, Lycoming, Bradford, Sullivan and Union County information; www.twitter.com/Altoona for Snyder County information or www.twitter.com/Northeast for Montour, Columbia and Northumberland information.

