Route 48 Boston Hollow Road Reopens in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure has been lifted on Route 48 (Boston Hollow Road) in Elizabeth Township and Lincoln Borough, Allegheny County and the roadway has reopened to traffic.

Culvert replacement work, requiring the closure of Route 48 near the intersection with Finney Road has been completed. The roadway has reopened to traffic.

The contractor will close the road for an additional week in the spring to complete slide repair work. Additionally, single-lane alternating traffic will occur at the culvert to complete paving work. Details will be provided in advance of the work which is anticipated to occur in the mid-March to April timeframe.

CH&D Enterprises Inc. is the prime contractor on this $1.74 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

