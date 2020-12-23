Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today expanded testing for Wisconsin’s assisted living facilities. The new program allows community-based residential facilities and adult family homes to opt-in for routine COVID-19 surveillance testing.

“The health and safety of the folks living in our assisted living facilities is of utmost concern, and our existing partnerships allow us to offer more routine testing,” said Governor Evers. “I want to thank the testing team and our lab partners for their hard work in making this expanded testing possible.”

This is one part of Wisconsin’s testing strategy. Just yesterday, Governor Evers announced at-home test collection is available for all Wisconsin residents. This is in addition to the 74 community testing sites operating throughout Wisconsin. Additionally, residents can also work with their providers to get tested. DHS has also led outbreak testing throughout the state at long-term care facilities, workplaces, etc.

“Testing is a key tool for boxing in the virus, and routine surveillance testing will give these facilities the information they need to take further action to contain the spread,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Our DHS testing team will begin contacting eligible facilities about this new opportunity in the coming days and weeks as we phase in this important program.”

Find the latest information about COVID-19 on the DHS website and follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, and @dhs.wi on Instagram.