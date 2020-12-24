Appellate justice favored clear opinions and good food

(Subscription required) Retired 3rd District Court of Appeal Justice Richard M. Sims III, known for expressing his convictions and his enjoyment of a good meal with colleagues, died Dec. 17. He was 77.
