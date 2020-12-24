Melrose Avenue Bridge Reopens Following Rehabilitation in the City of Chester, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Melrose Avenue over Interstate 95 in the City of Chester, Delaware County reopened today following the completion of work to repair the structure under a project to rehabilitate eight bridges over the interstate and CSX Railroad in the city, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is rehabilitating the multi-span, steel girder bridges on Melrose Avenue, Potter Street, Madison Street, Upland Street, Chestnut Street, Edgmont Avenue and the Crosby Street and Walnut Street pedestrian structures. The contractor is also improving the I-95 south exit ramp at Chestnut Street.

In addition to the bridge and ramp improvements, PennDOT’s contractor is repairing Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street; reconstructing curbs and sidewalks; milling and resurfacing the streets; installing a new traffic signal at Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue; upgrading the traffic signal at Morton Avenue and 7th Street; and reconstructing Morton Avenue from 7th Street to 4th Street to lower the road under the Amtrak overpass to increase vertical clearance.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on this project which is financed with 100 percent state funds. All work on the project is expected to completed in spring 2021.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

