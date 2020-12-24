South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 24, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 24, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates. As a reminder, DHEC will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data that would be reported December 25 and January 1 will be available online the following day.

We encourage all South Carolinians to safely celebrate this holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health. It’s important to take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media and to make time to unwind. DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health provide several resources for coping with the prolonged stress of this public health crisis.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 263,392/21,636

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,662/381

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,441,478

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 223

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

10,218 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

22.1% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

###