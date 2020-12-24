Spanish Lookout Credit Union (SLCU) in Belize Starts Using Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite
Universa’s flexible, feature-rich and cost-effective suite of products continues to bring fintech to Central AmericaAURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Solution is excited to announce that by using a completely remote implementation process, we were able, recently, to install our Universa Premier Digital Core Banking platform at the Spanish Lookout Credit Union (SLCU) in Belize without any significant downtime or problems at either end. This switch from its legacy system will enable SLCU to enhance the overall services it provides to its members and at the same time position it to grow in today's rapidly changing marketplace by taking advantage of the innovative digital capabilities of the Universa platform. As the Spanish Lookout Credit Union represents Smart Solution’s second client in Belize, this implementation adds another significant institution to Smart Solution’s growing client base of Universa users throughout Central America and the Caribbean.
Cornelius Neufeld, General Manager of Spanish Lookout Credit Union commented: “Our Mission is to provide financial services for the residents of Spanish Lookout in a prudent and efficient manner. SLCU’s vision is one of continuous and optimum growth; having analytical ability, value-added service, competitive rates, high standards of quality, ongoing adaptability to changes in the market and its operations. SLCU will build on mutually beneficial relationships; developing so that the members can grow as the company grows, establishing good business relationships with all the relevant government agencies and private institutions that may, in turn, add to its integrity and future development. To meet those goals, our decision to go with the Universa platform was based on the knowledge that Universa is able to provide the necessary tools that will serve our unique needs here in Spanish Lookout.”
“We at Smart Solution are delighted that Spanish Lookout Credit Union has decided to “go live” and start using our Universa platform after thorough preparations and training on a completely remote basis,” stated Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution. “We are proud to welcome SLCU to our growing family of Central American financial institutions who have chosen Smart Solution as their digital vendor of choice with the best technology platform, track record and expertise. As technological excellence is the backbone of any institution, SLCU’s implementation of Universa will provide the organisation with the rich functionality, scalable architecture and flexibility to keep up with new and emerging technologies, ready to meet the evolving challenges and embrace the future,” added Iean Tait.
About Spanish Lookout Credit Union Ltd. (SLCU)
Spanish Lookout Credit Union was formed in 2018 to accommodate the financial interests of the expanding light industry and agricultural communities in the Cayo District of Belize which also hosts the only commercial oil field in the country. Offering checking, savings, and loans, the SLCU supports a large percentage of both the local businesses and the local farming areas with their financial needs. SLCU is currently also looking at enhancing its internet banking and enabling mobile banking for its members.
About Smart Solution
For over 35 years, Smart Solution and its group of companies has provided innovative core banking systems and financial management solutions to Credit Unions, Banks, Trusts and other financial organisations worldwide. Smart Solution supports a diverse client base, including some of the top Credit Unions and innovative financial institutions in Canada, Central America and the Caribbean. It prides itself in its attention to detail and in its team of qualified experts focused on providing exceptional service and support. Its strengths lie in its efficiency, its expertise, and its constant focus on innovation and rapid functionality improvements.
