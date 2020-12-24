South Creek Road to Close Weekdays for Geotechnical Operations in Chaddsford and Pennsbury Townships

​King of Prussia, PA – South Creek Road is scheduled to close weekdays between Bullock Road and Cossart Road in Chaddsford Township, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, on Wednesday, January 6, through Tuesday, January 19, from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM, for geotechnical operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the weekday closure, South Creek Road motorists will be detoured over Cossart Road, Route 52 (Kennett Pike) and U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike).

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

