PennDOT Announces Plans Display for State Route 3021 Franklin Road Corridor Improvement Project in Cranberry Township, Butler County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the State Route 3021 Franklin Road Corridor project on December 28, 2020.

The purpose of this project is to increase traffic capacity and improve safety along Franklin Road (State Route 3021). The project corridor begins at the signalized intersection with SR 0228 (Mars Crider Road) and continues north to the signalized intersection with T-307 (Peters Road), for a total length of one and a half miles.

The project consists of widening shoulders along Franklin Road (State Route 3021) to five feet, as well as horizontal and vertical improvements. Left turn lanes will be added on Franklin Road (State Route 3021) at all unsignalized intersections, on Mars Road and Hillmont Drive at the intersection with Franklin Road, and on Peters Road at the intersection with Franklin Road.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. Comments and questions may be submitted through the webpage by clicking the Submit Comments tile.

The purpose of the plans display for this project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. They will be available on the website until January 11, 2021.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Butler County box, and then choose State Route 3021 Corridor project tile. .

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact David Layman, Project Manager, at 724-357-2810 or dlayman@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.