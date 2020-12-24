Route 2031 Foster Road Improvements Continue in White Oak

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work requiring the closure of Route 2031 (Foster Road) in White Oak Borough, Allegheny County will continue Thursday, December 24.

PennDOT crews will continue to conduct slide repair work on Foster Road between the two intersections with Carmella Road. To allow the work to occur, the roadway will remain closed to through traffic around-the-clock continuously through Tuesday, January 5. Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

South of the Closure

Take Foster Road to State Street

Turn left onto State Street

Turn right onto Lincoln Way

Turn right onto Route 148 (Lincoln Way)

Turn right onto Crooked Run Road

Follow Crooked Run Road back to Foster Road

End detour

North of the Closure

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #