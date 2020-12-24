West Tennessee Weekly Construction December 23-30, 2020

District 47 - West TN – Northern DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH. Restrictions: Sunday, July 19, 2020: Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

Restrictions: Monday, November 25, 2019: Bridge work on SR 54 at LM 12.02 (Bridge nearest Guthrie) is causing a 10’ lane restriction. *Traffic has been shifted to Phase 3 of traffic control.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-20 (US 412) (Non-TDOT work):

Wednesday, December 23, 12:00 p.m. through Wednesday, December 30: There are no scheduled closures.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-142: The miscellaneous safety improvements including high friction surface treatment (HFST) on SR 142 from near Kimberly Lane (LM 5.94) to the Mississippi State Line

(LM 10.44) may cause possible temporary lane closures both east and westbound.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road are closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place. Haralson St (Old SR19) will be closed at SR 19 Bypass beginning Wednesday 11-4-2020 and a detour put in place.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70

(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, December 23 through Wednesday, December 30: There are no scheduled closures.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday, January 4 through Wednesday, January 6, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Monday, January 4 through Wednesday, January 6, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent nightly left and right lane closures for widening activities from east of US 45 (SR 5) (MM 82.0) to east of US 70 (SR-1) (MM 87.0).

Monday, January 18: Old Henderson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Monday, January 25: Watson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Wednesday, January 6 through Wednesday, January 12, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent nightly left and right lane closures for widening activities from east of US 45 (SR-5) (MM 82.0) to east of US 70 (SR-1) (MM 87.0).

Wednesday, January 6 through Wednesday, January 12, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Wednesday, January 6 through Wednesday, January 12, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent nightly left and right lane closures for widening activities from east of US 45 (SR 5) (MM 82.0) to east of US 70 (SR 1) (MM 87.0).

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Wednesday, December 23 through Wednesday, December 30: There are no scheduled closures.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-57: The resurfacing with hot in place recycling on SR 57 from the Ramer City Limits to the Hardin County Line, including bridge expansion joint repair will cause intermittent lane closures daily.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, December 23 through Wednesday, December 30: There are no scheduled closures.

District 49 - West TN – Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR 14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-205 : The addition of turn lanes on SR 205 (Airline Rd) from Brooks River Drive to south of I-40 will have lane closures throughout the project. LOOK AHEAD:

Monday, Monday, January 4 through Tuesday, January 5, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 205 north and southbound from Brooks River Drive (LM-15.75) to just south of I-40 (LM-16.07) to perform temporary road widening work. There will be one lane traffic with flaggers present at times. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH. Weather Permitting.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59 : The Emergency Slide Repair of SR 59 near MM 1.0 will cause a road closure with full detour signed.

LOOK AHEAD:

Monday, January 4, 2021 through Thursday, January 7, 2021, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures on I-240 north and southbound from I-40 (MM 13.0 to MM 26.0) AND I-40 east and westbound from (MM 11.0 to MM 16.0) for the purpose of drain cleaning. Weather Permitting.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.