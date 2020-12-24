The Countdown has Begun - ProBit Exchange Lists (WLOG) Trading: December 29, 2020 at 16:00 KST

WLOG Listing

WLOG Listing

WTIA Logo

WTIA Logo

Chairman Kim Profile Pic

Chairman Kim Profile Pic

Probit Mobile App

Probit Mobile App

WTIAX Screenshot

WTIAX Screenshot

The Countdown has Begun - ProBit Exchange Lists (WLOG) Trading: December 29, 2020 at 16:00 KST

This listing proves our commitment to all our trusted investors, partners and stakeholders who have patiently braved the pandemic along with us and now it is time to reap the fruits of our labour”
— Chairman Keun-Young Kim
NAMDAEMUN, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Exchange Probit has announced this morning the listing date and timing for this new kid on the block (WLOG) which embarks to make a strong statement in the crypto world not just to their investors but to the industry on the whole. Crypto and blockchain continue to make major strides across global industries but much like other breakthrough technologies or innovations.

This listing proves our commitment to all our trusted investors, partners and stakeholders who have patiently braved the pandemic along with us and now it is time to reap the fruits of our labour said Chairman Keun-Young Kim

Trading Pairs:
WLOG/USDT
WLOG/KRW

Deposit: December 29, 2020 at 10:00 KST

Trading: December 29, 2020 at 16:00 KST

Register Here Now to join and trade with the (WLOG) community on Probit https://lnkd.in/dAw5dUw

Private Investors interested may please email rohan@wtia.io

ABOUT PROBIT EXCHANGE
ProBit Exchange is a Top 20 crypto exchange globally. We have completed over 200 rounds of IEO and have been consistently ranked Top 4 in Korea. ProBit Exchange provides unlimited trading access highlighted by nearly 1,000 trading pairs.

A special ProBit Cup Event featuring 10,000 USDT for the top 20 point totals is currently running during the month of December in which users can accumulate points by purchasing and staking ProBit’s native token PROB.

To celebrate the upcoming holidays, ProBit Exchange has decided to extend the 50% discounted BTC subscription period as an early gift.

PROBIT EXCHANGE’S GLOBAL BRAND TRUSTED BY MILLIONS OF USERS
100,000+ community members
800,000+ monthly active users
3,000,000 monthly web visitors
50,000,000 users on partnering aggregators and wallets such as CoinMarketCap
User interface of Multilingual website supporting 41 different languages
Marketing and community support in 8 key languages

ABOUT WLOG
Managing today’s supply chains—all the links to creating and distributing goods—is extraordinarily complex. Depending on the product, the supply chain can span over hundreds of stages, multiple geographical (international) locations, a multitude of invoices and payments, have several individuals and entities involved, and extend over months of time. Due to the complexity and lack of transparency of our current supply chains, there is interest in how block- chains might transform the supply chain and logistics industry.

The WTIA Logistics Solution – the WLOG Platform provides a simpler, better solution that is secure, transparent and resolves many of the bottlenecks that plague the current logistics industry.

On the WLOG Platform, whenever a Buyer makes an order with a Seller, a smart contract based on the agreed conditions are made on the WTIA Blockchain. The Buyer then purchases WLOG Tokens for the settlement of the trade order and the WLOG Tokens are locked in the wallet until the completion of the trade. Once the required amount of WLOG tokens are locked in the wallet, the order is given to begin production with the manufacturer and the purchase order is recorded in the WTIA blockchain. Once the products are manufactured, they are shipped to the terminal or port and external inspectors perform quality and origin verifica- tion. The external inspectors will verify the origin and quality on the blockchain and it is recorded. After that, the product is loaded on the ship and external inspectors verify quantity and loading and record it on the blockchain. The product is then shipped to the buyer and verified by a Bill of Lading or GPS Certification. The WLOG tokens are then released to the seller automatically or manually by the buyer depending on the conditions of the contract.

The WLOG Platform is the first application of the WTIA Network, connecting sovereign projects with real-world business applications.

Rohan Francis Britto
WTIA
+971 55 635 0635
email us here

WTIA Korea Summit 2019 - Seoul, South Korea

You just read:

The Countdown has Begun - ProBit Exchange Lists (WLOG) Trading: December 29, 2020 at 16:00 KST

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rohan Francis Britto
WTIA
+971 55 635 0635
Company/Organization
WTIA Co., Ltd
7F-4 Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 39, Sejong-daero, Jung-gu
Seoul, 04513
Korea, Republic of
+82 1063680152
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more. Governments and large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholders engagement have joined the WTIA.

http://www.wtia.io

More From This Author
The Countdown has Begun - ProBit Exchange Lists (WLOG) Trading: December 29, 2020 at 16:00 KST
WTIA to end 2020 on High Note - Global Launch of (WLOG) Digital Currency to Transact with Real World Projects on Probit
Empowering a Smart City by Utilizing Strategic Insights & Contextual Intelligence in Real-time - IPgallery Targets UAE!
View All Stories From This Author