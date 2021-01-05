Free VPN for Torrenting in India
NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in the day, creating mixtapes or downloading movies and TV shows for free are prevalent. Everyone did it at least once in their lives and other people seemed to not care that much.
As time is evolving, the case now is changing. People in the media industry are taken aback at how this uncontrollable habit of peer-to-peer downloads or torrenting has caused a major turmoil on their income and careers. Also, these people care about their intellectual property now more than ever.
Although torrenting is not really illegal (although there are some files and documents that are illegal to share publicly), users who still do this may be subjected to “cyber shame,” because in a world where streaming services have the leading edge, some people still use peer-to-peer downloading.
Torrenting
Torrenting is a type of peer-to-peer service. It is the act of downloading and uploading files via BitTorrent network. Users who are willing to share files are called “seeders” and the people who download files in BitTorrent are called “peers.”
The Power of VPN
When a user wants to download files by torrenting, he would be seen by different third parties roaming around the cyberspace. These third parties are consist of: the internet service provider, the site itself, employers, cyber hackers and thieves, not to mention, the government.
By connecting to a Virtual Private Network or a VPN, the user can surf the web anonymously. He will not be seen by the third parties as the VPN has the capability to hide IP address. So, every internet activity of the user will be kept in private.
There are several VPN services to choose from- from paid VPN to free VPN. The user must choose a VPN that will secure his identity to the third parties (i.e., hide IP address).
GoingVPN: A Totally Free VPN
When torrenting, it is important that the user enables a VPN that is of a great quality. GoingVPN is a good free VPN, if not the best free VPN for torrenting. With over 50,000 downloads on Google Play Store, users love its ultra-high-speed and it is the fastest free VPN for Android.
By enabling GoingVPN, the user will receive unlimited VPN data for the user’s torrenting pleasure. GoingVPN also offers its premium bundle called “Plus” and it’s for free. All the user has to do is share GoingVPN with anyone; for every invitee who installs and registers a GoingVPN account, the invitee and inviter would get seven days of Plus account. GoingVPN’s Plus account not only offers more locations but also swears by max speed technology to its members.
There are a lot of VPN services available in the market, but GoingVPN stands out as the fastest free VPN and the best free unlimited VPN for Android.
GoingVPN.com
