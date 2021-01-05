Offering Free VPN in India: GoingVPN
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 800 websites and urls are banned by the Indian government under the IT Act 2000. Most of the banned and blocked websites and urls are porn sites and escorting services. It is deemed illegal for Indians to browse these sites.
Although this is the case for Indians, technology has a way to help them browse these sites with secrecy, that is to enable a Virtual Private Network or simply VPN. There are a lot of paid VPNs to choose from. But living in India where annual income is considerably little, it is quite a reach that the majority of people would lash out money for this kind of service.
VPN technology has a solution. Introducing a free VPN in the virtual market, GoingVPN.
GoingVPN is a suitable VPN for Android devices. Users could also get unlimited VPN data. Lags would not be an issue with GoingVPN as it offers ultra-high-speed technology which helps users browse with ease.
Users can access blocked contents with GoingVPN. With several global servers, this VPN hides a user’s IP address to different third parties circling on the internet. Users can browse freely and secretly.
Enabling GoingVPN on your Android device
1. Download GoingVPN on Google Play Store or via APK
2. After downloading, open the app and choose a server.
3. Press the ‘connect’ button found in the middle of the interface. Wait for the connection to establish.
4. Exit the app. The VPN is ready to use.
Conclusion
VPN helps users when it comes to data privacy and security. But everything found online can be subjected to vulnerability. Users are always recommended to surf with caution.
-30-
GoingVPN.com
Although this is the case for Indians, technology has a way to help them browse these sites with secrecy, that is to enable a Virtual Private Network or simply VPN. There are a lot of paid VPNs to choose from. But living in India where annual income is considerably little, it is quite a reach that the majority of people would lash out money for this kind of service.
VPN technology has a solution. Introducing a free VPN in the virtual market, GoingVPN.
GoingVPN is a suitable VPN for Android devices. Users could also get unlimited VPN data. Lags would not be an issue with GoingVPN as it offers ultra-high-speed technology which helps users browse with ease.
Users can access blocked contents with GoingVPN. With several global servers, this VPN hides a user’s IP address to different third parties circling on the internet. Users can browse freely and secretly.
Enabling GoingVPN on your Android device
1. Download GoingVPN on Google Play Store or via APK
2. After downloading, open the app and choose a server.
3. Press the ‘connect’ button found in the middle of the interface. Wait for the connection to establish.
4. Exit the app. The VPN is ready to use.
Conclusion
VPN helps users when it comes to data privacy and security. But everything found online can be subjected to vulnerability. Users are always recommended to surf with caution.
-30-
GoingVPN.com
GoingVPN.com
+65 6516 8867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter