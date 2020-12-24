SoCal Realty Sells More Homes by Hosting Speedy Sunday Tours Instead of Traditional Open Houses
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty announced today that a key to their success since their start in 2007 and throughout the pandemic has been the approach of never hosting traditional open houses or showings that are open to the general public. Instead, the brokerage hosts their signature RBID Sunday Tour of Homes where home buyers preview up to six homes for ten minutes at a time. In addition to hosting Sunday tours as an effective home selling strategy, YHSGR is also offering homeowners a Covid-19 Seller Protection Plan that guarantees their home will sell in 14 days or the realty will buy it themselves.
Sunday Tours Trump Traditional Open Houses
According to industry data, traditional open houses are a losing strategy when it comes to home shoppers. They can be uncomfortable for both buyers and sellers with agents hovering about and, more importantly, less than 1% of homes are sold from a traditional open house. In contrast, YHSGR’s RBID Sunday Tours are completely different. They are a convenient and effective approach for both home buyers and sellers where YHSGR conducts rapid tours of up to six homes each.
“We’ve found that most buyers can determine within a very short time-frame whether or not they're interested in a home they've previewed.” Said YHSGR CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “With the RBID tour approach, it is a win-win for everyone. Home sellers can avoid unqualified or disinterested buyers lingering in their homes, everyone is protected from unnecessary exposure to sickness with capacity guidelines adjusted for COVID-19, and home buyers can easily request a second showing later that day for any home that they are truly interested in.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has always been committed to not opening their VIP seller clients’ homes to the general public on a walk-in basis. Instead, their tour system allows them to limit showings to include only ready, qualified, and pre-approved buyers. This system has been proven to attract more buyers to the realty’s VIP seller client homes. YHSGR agents leverage their database of over 57,000 buyers-in-waiting that are looking to buy a home in your area to bring the right buyers to you without the hassles or pressures of traditional open houses.
RBID Tour System is COVID-19 Compliant
The RBID Sunday Tour of Homes system employed by YHSGR has been adjusted to be compliant with the Departments of Public Health and Cal/Osha industry guidance for real estate transactions. This guidance implements the state Stage 2 expansion for real estate transactions and disallows open houses or showings that are open to the general public on a walk-in basis. YHSGR’s RBID Tour System uses an appointment and digital sign-in process to control the number of people at each house in their tours. Only one listing agent and one “buying party” (including the buyer’s agent) are allowed inside the property at the same time and strict mask and sanitization procedures are always followed. Whenever possible, virtual showings are also accommodated.
An Unprecedented COVID-19 Seller Protection Plan
In order to sell homes fast throughout the pandemic, YHSGR is employing another unique incentive—their 100% Virtual COVID-19 Seller Protection Plan which guarantees that your home is sold or the realty will purchase it themselves.
With this method of home-selling, there is:
• No need to leave your home.
• No need for people in your home.
• Your family is kept safe while the agency remotely sells your home.
In these difficult times, there are many sellers who need to sell their home quickly, yet they do not want to risk exposing themselves and their family to the COVID-19 virus. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s COVID-19 Seller Protection Plan offers an effective solution for home sellers concerned about exposure. With this program, YHSGR sells homes 100% virtually without any need to enter the home. As a well-connected and award-winning team of agents, YHSGR has access to proprietary systems that tap into ready and qualified leads all while keeping your family safe and protected during the ongoing pandemic.
It works like this:
Before buyers list with YHSGR, the agent prepares a total market analysis of your home, including a computerized printout of all comparable home sales and current listings in the area. With this information, together the agent and home seller determine a market value for your home. This also determines your guaranteed price and list price which you receive upfront and in writing before marketing of your home begins.
The process is 100% virtual, meaning there are no showings and no home prep or staging required. With this fast and hassle-free home selling method, the agent matches your home’s criteria to their database of over 57,000 buyers looking to buy a home. A virtual tour of your home is filmed by you or by the agency’s professional photographer and showings ensue 100% virtually. All negotiations and the closing are done virtually. In the unlikely event that your home does not sell within the stated 14-day period, YHSGR will buy your home for the upfront guaranteed sale price. If you receive an offer on your home that is higher than the guaranteed sale price, you get the higher offer, so the seller is always protected.
With YHSGR’s COVID-19 Seller Protection Plan, home sellers are offered a better-than-risk-free opportunity to sell their homes in 14 days or less. The realty takes all the risk because they are so confident in their ability to sell your home. With the COVID-19 Seller Protection Plan, the benefits are:
• No possibly sick buyers coming into your home
• You choose the closing date
• No emotional roller coaster
• No chance of getting stuck owning two homes
• A safe approach to home selling in these uncertain times.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has built a successful realty by challenging the status quo in favor of innovative approaches to buying and selling homes such as their RBID Tour of Homes and COVID-19 Seller Protection Plan. To work with YHSGR’s award-winning agents to buy or sell your home, visit their website for more information and to get started today.
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma:
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
