Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Hosts Virtual Awards for Agents
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, one of California’s leading real estate companies, announced its Virtual “Best of the Best Awards” Ceremony will be held on December 23. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is recognizing its entire team for dedicated and professional commitment to service, team core values and sales production. Your home Sold Guaranteed Realty is famous for being the only real estate company that provides leads and appointments for its real estate agents—generating over $1 billion dollars of pre-qualified leads in the process.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented great challenges to buyers, sellers, agents and all involved to keep the real estate business fluid and profitable,” explained Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO and Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed. “This is all the more reason for us to express how we hold our staff in the greatest esteem for proudly serving our customers and co-workers, showing flexibility, kindness and putting in many hours of overtime in the most professional manner. The awards ceremony is a way for Your Home Sold Guaranteed to show appreciation and acknowledge the incredible efforts of its staff.”
The firm has a reputation among successful real estate agents as the most desired company to work for. Kusuma added, “Agents are constantly calling us, wanting to join our team because of our reputation, benefits to agents and long-term success in revenue potential. Our multi-million-dollar real estate company wants to share our proven methods of buying, selling, lead generation, industry affiliation, marketing, promotional events and real estate meetings to grow all possibilities for elite reputation and leadership.”
The firm guarantees the sale of clients’ homes for 100% of the market value or it will pay the difference. Their track record proves that their knowledge and connections in the real estate market position the company and agents for guaranteed success. According to Kusuma, “We give our agents all of the tools they will need to serve their customers, and as we see every year at the end of Q4, we surpass sales and our agents become wealthier and more established.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed presents its proven record of home sales and success stories of satisfied clients on its website. Agents and staff are committed to giving attention and consistently professional service resulting in profitable home sales. Clients receive dedicated help from expert agents while the firm’s full-service team arranges homes to be prepared and staged to sell quickly.
Rudy L. Kusuma is an award-winning leader in the real estate industry. He stands behind a set of core values which his clients have come to appreciate. The Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team has sold over 5,000 homes with revenue totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed has been awarded the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America Award for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It has also won the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company Award for California 2020.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed is offering clients a free download of the YHSGR Core Value Book on its website.
For more information go to www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
