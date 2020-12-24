PennDOT Prepares for Upcoming Winter Weather

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that heavy rain and winter weather is in the forecast for Thursday, December 24 in areas covered by PennDOT District 10, which includes Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.

PennDOT is prepared, with plow trucks and other equipment. Salt, anti-skid and other materials are in good supply. Crews will be working around the clock if necessary, to keep roads maintained.

PennDOT crews generally will not pretreat with salt brine when a storm is forecast to start as rain (rain will wash the material away). The weather forecasts will be closely monitored throughout the day to determine the best treatment to keep roads passable.

Roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures forecasted, roads that look wet may be icy, and drivers must use extra caution, especially when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

PennDOT recommends motorists avoid traveling during winter storms if possible, but motorists who must be on the road are urged to use caution while driving.

Slow down and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.

Turn on your headlights.

Stay in your lane.

Increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.

Use defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions, restrictions and snow plow on more than 40,000 roadway miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should consider any special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly. For more information on winter driving and PennDOT operations, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

