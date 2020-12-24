Update: St. Albans Barracks // Armed Robbery - suspect arrested

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A205180

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Angela Baker

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/04/20 at approximately 10:46 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Irving Oil gas station, 3108 VT Route 78, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

ACCUSED: Jason Bockus

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following continued investigation, the Vermont State Police has arrested a suspect in the Dec. 4, 2020, armed robbery at the Irving Oil gas station in Highgate.

Police arrested Jason Bockus, 40, of Georgia on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 23, 2020, on suspicion of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, violation of parole, and a habitual offender enhancement. Bockus has previous convictions for burglary and armed robbery. He was identified based on surveillance photos from the armed robbery released by the Vermont State Police and shared by local media. The Vermont State Police was assisted in this investigation by Vermont Probation & Parole.

Bockus was ordered jailed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town on $100,000 bail. He is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans. Media should call the court in advance of arraignment to confirm time and location.

***Initial news release, 1:55 a.m. Dec. 5, 2020***

On December 4, 2020, at approximately 10:49 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks, responded to an armed robbery at the Irving Oil gas station located at 3108 VT Route 78 in Highgate, VT. Upon meeting with store employees and reviewing video footage, it was learned that at approximately 10:46 PM, a lone white male subject described as approximately 5’03” tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. entered the store, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the sleeves and a red “US Polo Assn” emblem on the front of the sweatshirt, blue jeans, white and black sneakers, black gloves, a black winter cap and a black mask. The male subject displayed a gun located in the pocket of his pants and ordered the clerk to open the drawer to the cash register. The male subject removed money from the register and exited the store. The male subject was last seen running east on Route 78.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male subject involved in this incident is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Angela Baker at the St. Albans Barracks at (802)524-5993.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in St. Albans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $100,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.