12/17/2020
Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board Meeting
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Who:
|Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board
What:
|
The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will hold a public meeting of the Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board to conduct regular and general business of the Board.
When:
|Friday, December 18, 2020 2:00 PM
Where:
|
Teleconference
Members of the public who wish to listen to the conference call may dial in at 1-866-299-7949 and use participant code: 4288083#