12/17/2020

Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board Meeting

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Who:

Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board

What:

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will hold a public meeting of the Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board to conduct regular and general business of the Board. 

When:

Friday, December 18, 2020 2:00 PM

Where:

Teleconference

Members of the public who wish to listen to the conference call may dial in at 1-866-299-7949 and use participant code: 4288083#

12/17/2020

