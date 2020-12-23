Florida Office of Insurance Regulation Highlights Significant Efforts to Protect Floridians

OIR has taken significant action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, OIR has issued seven Informational Memoranda providing guidance to insurers and other regulated entities regarding important consumer protections.

OIR has taken significant action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, OIR has issued seven Informational Memoranda providing guidance to insurers and other regulated entities regarding important consumer protections.

Cost-Sharing for Testing and Treatment

On March 6, 2020, in response to the Executive Order 20-51 issued by Governor Ron DeSantis, OIR issued Informational Memorandum OIR-20-01M to all health insurers authorized to do business in Florida to consider all practicable options to reduce the barriers of cost-sharing for testing and treatment of COVID-19.

Insurers were directed to use every channel available to them to communicate with their policyholders and share official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Florida Department of Health (DOH) information, devote resources to inform consumers of available benefits, and work with public health officials to do everything possible to prepare and respond.

Shortly following this Memorandum, multiple insurers notified OIR of their intention to waive cost-sharing for testing, and in a recent survey of the industry every major medical insurer regulated by OIR has indicated they continue to waive cost-sharing for testing and more than half are waiving cost-sharing for treatment.

Early Prescription Refills

On March 10, 2020, following Governor DeSantis' Executive Order 20-52, OIR issued Informational Memorandum OIR-20-02M to all health insurers, health maintenance organizations and other health entities authorized to do business in Florida as a reminder of Florida law regarding early prescription refills.

The opportunity for early prescription refills remains available for Floridians until the Order is rescinded or expires.

Continuity of Operations for Insurers

On March 16, 2020, understanding recommended COVID-19 prevention and treatment measures may disrupt normal business operations, OIR issued Informational Memorandum OIR-20-03M . The memorandum directed all insurers and entities regulated by OIR to review and update their Continuity of Operation Plans immediately to provide a framework for the continuation of key insurance functions, and also account for CDC and DOH guidance surrounding COVID-19, including executive orders issued at the state and national level. Additionally, insurers were instructed to contact OIR immediately if there was any disruption in operations.

OIR remained in constant communication with insurers and has not received notice that insurance company operations were interrupted for consumers.

Leniency on Premium Payments

On March 25, 2020, OIR issued Informational Memorandum OIR-20-04M to all insurers and regulated entities encouraging them to be flexible with consumers’ premium payments in order to avoid a lapse in coverage. Regulated entities were encouraged to only consider cancellation of policies if all possible efforts to work with consumers to continue coverage have been exhausted.

OIR has worked with numerous insurers to swiftly implement over 110 COVID-19 relief filings that provide for premium relief, moratoriums on cancellations, and other relief. Of these filings, approximately half were related to personal and commercial auto policies. OIR continues to monitor these commitments and work with insurers to implement premium credits to provide immediate benefit to Floridians.

Workers’ Compensation Insurance

On April 6, 2020, in response to Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-51 and Executive Order 20-52 , and Chief Financial Officer Patronis’ Directive 2020-05 providing workers compensation coverage for public servants on the front line of COVID-19, OIR issued Informational Memorandum OIR-20-05M to all insurers and entities authorized to write workers’ compensation insurance.

First responders, health care workers, and others who contract COVID-19 due to work-related exposure would be eligible for workers’ compensation benefits under Florida law. OIR expects workers’ compensation insurers to continue to comply with all provisions of Florida’s Workers’ Compensation Law and will take appropriate action in the event of non-compliance.

Telehealth

On April 6, 2020, OIR issued Informational Memorandum OIR-20-06M to provide guidance to all health insurers and other health entities regulated by OIR on the use of technology to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and encouraging insurers to broaden access to care for telehealth services.

Telemedicine has helped ensure individuals can get the care they need from the safety of their own home. Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, and through guidance provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Department of Health, the Agency for Health Care Administration, and numerous stakeholders, Floridians have experienced wider access to telehealth services.

Since the issuance of the Memorandum, health providers have greatly expanded telemedicine access and contracts with vendors to provide additional services. Of the major medical insurers OIR regulates, all companies have increased telemedicine access, including access to mental health services and behavioral therapy. OIR continues to monitor the industry and these commitments.

Commissioner Altmaier was selected to participate in the Industry Working Group on Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services for the Governor’s Re-Open Florida Task Force Industry Working Group.

On a national level, Commissioner Altmaier continues to collaborate with other state insurance commissioners and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to share information and resources.

OIR published a policyholder resource guide that connected consumers with assistance being offered by insurers in response to COVID-19.