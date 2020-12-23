Plaintiffs file state high court brief in Santa Monica voting case

(Subscription required) With a chance to overturn an appellate ruling at the California Supreme Court, a neighborhood association suing Santa Monica over its city-wide voting system has filed a brief answering the court's question: "What must a plaintiff prove in order to establish vote dilution under the California Voting Rights Act?"
