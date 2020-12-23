Eastbound I-94 closed Monticello to Rogers due to crash (Dec. 23, 2020)

Latest news releases

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — (2:45 p.m.) Eastbound Interstate 94 closed between Monticello and Rogers due to multiple vehicle crash and pile-up at Highway 241 in St. Michael/Albertville, Wright County. Motorists are urged to exit eastbound I-94 at Highway 25 in Monticello and follow the I-94 alternate route signs or seek other routes. The interstate will be closed for several hours to clear the crash. Watch for emergency responders and give them room to work. Check 511mn.org for latest information.

Safety reminders:

Slow down, drive according to the road conditions

Stay in your vehicle if in a crash

Turn auto headlights to ‘on’

Give extra room to vehicles in front of you

Watch for slow moving vehicles, including MnDOT snow plows

Don’t travel if necessary until weather, road conditions improve

Check 511mn.org for current weather and road conditions.

